Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard sees series stripped back to its horrorigins

Countdown begins as Resident Evil takes a departure in what already looks likely to be the scariest game of the year.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is out on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One on January 24 and Capcom has made a concerted effort to strip the game back to its core - horror.

You take control of Ethan, from a first-person perspective and will have access to a variety of weapons including pistols, shotguns, flamethrowers, explosives and chainsaws in the fight against enemies described as mutant creatures.

But as part of the stripping back to its original essence, Capcom has warned gamers they should not expect a “gun fest.”

Classic Resident Evil elements such as collecting herbs, puzzle-solving and resource management will all be included while the much-maligned quick time events are no more (thank goodness for that). VR is certain to play a huge role in video games this year and the PS4 version of RE7 will also be playable from start to finish in VR using the PlayStation VR headset.

Set in 2017, approximately four years after the events of Resident Evil 6 in the fictional city of Dulvey, Louisiana in the Southern United States, new character Ethan Winters is a mere civilian searching for his missing wife, Mia.

His search leads him to a derelict plantation mansion, home of the Baker family.

Although connections to previous games in the series will be made, the game will feature an entirely new cast of characters.

The title of the game, which for the first time contains in it both the “Resident Evil” and “Biohazard” brand names of the series across all regions, is said to be a clue to what’s behind the game’s plot.

Anyone in any doubt that RE is getting back to its terrifying best, just take a look at the trailers on YouTube.