NOSTALGIA: Boston shops’ Christmas adverts in 1916

The countdown to Christmas appeared to be well and truly under way in 1916, with the Standard carrying a number of seasonal adverts.

“Father Christmas is a true patriot and discourages extravagance,” began one for The Public Benefit Boot Company, of Market Place.

“He recommends dainty ‘Benefit’ footgear as being pre-eminently useful and yet economic in price,” it continued.

A & M Thorpe, of Wide Bargate, encouraged readers to ‘give useful presents’ and offered ‘a few suggestions’, including silk blouses, lace ninon and ‘fancy neckwear’.

Other less overtly Christmas adverts included one from Curry’s, in Strait Bargate.

“Your boy will be happy if you get him Meccano,” it promised.

It hailed the product as ‘the greatest game in the world’ and said it would not only provide the boy in question with ‘endless fun, but will instruct him in the engineering way of building’.

Wine and spirit merchants T Kitwood and Sons, of Bargate, invited shoppers to ‘drink the wines of our allies’.

The business made such suggestions as French claret and burgundies, champagnes and liqueurs, and ‘choice vintage ports’.