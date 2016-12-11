NOSTALGIA: Playgoers, Boy Bishop, and hero rabbit from 1966

Pictured here 50 years ago this week are members of the Boston Playgoers Society during rehearsals for Dear Charles.

The production was staged at the Blenkin Memorial Hall, in Boston.

Gertrude, the rabbit that scared off a dog in December 1966.

Also from this week in 1966:

- Boston United had spent £20,000 on ‘ultra modern floodlights’.

The lights were almost complete, The Standard reported, and ‘better than many on Football League grounds’.

The next plan was to convert a stand into a clubroom entertainments centre.

- Andrew Payling, a 13-year-old pupil at Kitwood Boys School, had been enthroned as Boy Bishop at St Nicholas’ Church, in Skirbeck, Boston.

He would remain a dignitary at the church until Holy Innocent’s Day, December 28.

The custom of enthroning a Boy Bishop on St Nicholas’ Day was a popular one in the Middle Ages and had recently been revived.

- The Standard was appealing for the owner of a ‘battling bunny’ to come forward after taking the animal into its care.

The six-month-old New Zealand white had been brought into the office by a reporter following a confrontation with an Airedale dog.

The rabbit, named Gertrude by the paper, was seen being chased by the dog along the banks of the Witham towards the Sluice Bridge, in Boston, before turning to face its pursuer.

The dog then let out a ‘startled yelp’ and ran off in the other direction.