NOSTALGIA: School’s ‘gym’ in a loft and youngsters learn the Twist

Children of Algirkirk Primary School had no playing field for football or cricket, but they had a gym in the Old Rectory loft, The Standard reported this week in 1962.

About three times a week, 20 children changed into their yellow PT vests and shorts and left their classroom for the loft several hundred yards away.

Trialling emergency fire equipment at the Electricity Boards offices, in Market Place, Boston. EMN-170118-153704001

It included ropes slung between some of the beams.

Other stories from the same week included:

Staff at the East Midlands Electricity Board’s offices, in Market Place, Boston, were trialling emergency fire escape equipment.

Using a webbing sling, they were lowered from an upstairs window to the ground at four feet per second.

“Over a dozen people used the apparatus,” a spokesman said. “In fact, we couldn’t stop the girls once they started!”

St Nicholas’ Youth Club, in Boston, held a session dedicated to the learning the Twist, the dance craze of the time.

The Standard reported on confusion between Hessle Drive and Hessle Avenue, two adjoining streets in Boston.

Residents said, for decades, the similar names had led to mis-directed mail.

Contributors noted originally there had been plans for a Hessle Grove off Hessle Drive, which may have complicated matters further, they said.