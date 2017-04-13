NOSTALGIA: This week in 1917 and 1962

Pupils of Kirton County Secondary School who were in the cast of The Deluge – a Medieval morality play - presented in the school hall this week in 1962.

The play was organised by Mr J. Chapman and produced by Mrs H. Smith.

Also from this week in 1962 ...

- The Standard had written to several Lincolnshire MPs asking for their full assurance that ‘they will press for every possible safeguard for the agricultural industry before Britain is irrevocably committed to the Common Market’.

The first reply to be printed was that of Sir John Maitland, MP for Horncastle.

The Conservative member spoke of his ‘intense anxiety’ that the UK only enter the Common Market if it can get acceptable terms for British agriculture, but added: “I cannot conclude without stressing the grave difficulties which must inevitably face the industry if we stay out.”

- MP for Llanelly James Griffiths spoke in Boston about abolishing want on Earth.

The Labour politician was at that time the treasurer of the national ‘War on Want committee.

He told a meeting: “Here is the only battle worth waging. Any other kind of war means disaster. But here is a war which could mean salvation for this world.”

- Boston’s Centenary Methodist Church re-opened after a seven-week ‘face lift’.

The church had been redecorated in shades of blue, pink, and white, at a cost of about £1,000. It had been 32 years since the last re-vamp.

This week in 1917 ...

- Ex-Boston Grammar School pupil Percy Barrand had been awarded the Italian Bronze Medal for Military Valour.

Bomb Barrand, the eldest son of Mr and Mrs E. P. Barrand, of Mount Bridge, was with the local Artillery Battery at the Front.

At the outbreak of the war he had been serving an apprenticeship as a chemist at Messrs Grimble and Kent, in High Street. About a month later, he was one of 44 who respnded to the call for men made by the Officer Commanding the Boston Battery.

- War had been declared on rats and house-sparrows to help protect crops.

“It is most important, said the presidents of the Local Government Board and the Board of Agriculture, that every practicable means of conserving the national food supply should be adopted,” The Standard reported.

Recommended approaches including rewards for a dozen rats and a dozen house-sparrows (with individual rates for fully-fledged, unfledged, and unhatched examples).

- It was being considered whether public funds (£6 15s) should be spent on another ‘tar-sprayer’ to fill in potholes on some of Lincolnshire’s main roads.