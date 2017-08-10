NOSTALGIA: This week in 1917 and 1982

- Special services were held at church in the Boston area to mark the third anniversary of the start of the First World War.

At St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, the Rev R. O. Hutchinson said: “We have met together at the beginning of the fourth year of the war in God’s presence to consecrate ourselves afresh to the vast and awful work to which God has called us.”

- A Kirton soldier had been hailed as ‘a splendid example of the British Army and a true friend’ following his death in conflict.

The praise for Pte William Holmes, of the Lincolnshire Regiment, came from Sgt H. Munden in a letter home to Mr Holmes’ sister.

He said: “He went out on the Monday afternoon with eight or nine of the bombing squad and never returned, but I am pleased to tell you the position was quickly taken by the platoon.”

He added: “I am glad to say your brother was a fine example of a soldier and a man, and I may go further and say he was one, if not the best in the platoon; very quiet, but cheerful; always one the of most willing for any work.”

“You have the consolation of knowing he died a noble death,” Sgt Munden added.

This week in 1982 ...

- The landlord of a pub near Boston had a lucky escape when a fire broke out on his cabin cruiser while he was on board.

James Richardson, 55, of the Admiral Nelson, at Benington, was able to leap overboard to safety after the flames began to spread.

The fire – believed to have been started by an electrical fault – destroyed the £7,000 boat, the 30ft Merfinia.

Mr Richardson said: “If the fire had spread to the cockpit it would have been difficult for me to get off, but fortunately it was still confined to the cabin and I jumped from the cockpit into the river.”

A pilot of a Phantom jet radioed for assistance when he spotted the fire in his flight path at Dogdyke.

- There were fears Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, could be laid to siege.

All members of TUC-affiliated unions were being urged to join a mass picket line in Sibsey Road as health service workers began five days of action in support of a 12 per cent pay claim.

The Pilgrim had been chosen as the first hospital in a campaign of rota picketing being organised the National Union of Public Employees East Midlands region at Nottingham.