NOSTALGIA: This week in 1917 and 1992 and a snapshot from 1982

This week in 1917 ...

* The Standard carried a letter to the Frithville Show committee chairman from a prisoner at the Ruhleben civilian detention camp in Germany.

The letter to Joseph Bower followed a donation of £100 from the committee to the Boston Interned Fisherman’s Fund.

It was sent by Frank Gale, whose family once kept the Napoleon Inn, in Skirbeck, and made reference to gifts which had been sent out to the camp from Boston.

Mr Gale said: “It is impossible for you to realise the unutterable misery which exists in the minds (but carefully hidden from each other) of the whole of us. But when we think of the cause of our imprisonment, that of being born British, I am inclined to think we get a bit of our own back, don’t you? Of course, as you are well aware, we are not taking it laying down. Oh no, far from it, but standing up with head erect. E’en from our jailors we command respect, and this, after three years’ imprisonment.”

Of the gifts, he said: “I can assure you it gives us renewed courage, and makes us feel proud of you all when we hear of the kind feelings which our circumstances have created in the minds of the people at home.”

This week in 1992 ...

* Catalogue store Argos was interested in moving into the old Tesco premises in Boston, The Standard reported.

The article contained an explanation of how Argos stores work.

It began: “Argos customers buy from a catalogue which they can look at in the shop or browse through at home.”

* Rumours that plans for the multi-million pound Pescod shopping centre in Boston had been abandoned were being denied.

The property management firm working with Oldrids on the scheme confirmed, however, that the project had been put of hold for the time being.

“We are continuing to work towards facilitating the development and are merely pausing for breath in the light of the current economic environment,” a spokesman said.

* Councillors had backed plans by Boston United to build a new lounge under the York Street stand for entertaining guests.

Club secretary John Blackwell said the new facilities would bring United up to the standard of the other clubs in the GM Vauxhall Conference League

* Nigel Mansell fans flocked to see his F1 racing car which was on view at the B. A. Bush Norfolk Street depot.