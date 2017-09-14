NOSTALGIA: This week in 1962 and 1972

- Retailer Marks and Spencer unveiled its newly extended store in Boston’s Market Place.

Richard Cash at the Little Poppet fashion show.

The sales floor had more than doubled in size as a result of the work at the rear of the shop.

A further extension was underway to the side of the store (on land previously occupied by the New Theatre), which once complete would take the sales floor to three times the original size.

The project would see all existing ranges of goods extended and, for the first time, mean the shop would get West End fashions at the same time as they went into the firm’s big London stores.

Much of the extension and modernisation would not be seen by the shoppers, however, with The Standard pointing to the ‘luxurious lounge and dining room for staff, the new streamlined kitchen, the staff hairdressing salon, the medical room, and the light airy, modern cloakrooms’.

Catherine Wrisdale takes to the catwalk in 1972.

“We believe in having a happy staff,” said Alec Shepherd, manager.

In this spirit, a local doctor called at the store each month and saw any girl who had been ill since his last visit and also make a hygiene check of the store. A dentist and chiropodist also paid regular visits, the paper added.

This week in 1972 ...

- How much support could Boston provide to Ugandan Asians being expelled from the country?

This was the question before the borough, which came as a result of an order made by the Ugandan leader Idi Amin that all Asians who were not Ugandan citizens had to leave the country.

All local authorities had been asked to consider what help they could give.

In light of this, a recommendation had gone before Boston Town Council from its finance committee to say it was prepared, with Government financial assistance, to take up to 25 families.

More than this, the committee felt, ‘would impose too great a burden on employment and housing in the borough’.

A petition had been started against the coming of Ugandan Asians to Boston, but another had been launched in support of their arrival.

- The Standard published a ‘Good Loo Guide’ based on Boston’s six public toilets.

Highest ranked, on five stars, were the Assembly Rooms toilets – hailed as ‘clean and well kept’ and ‘well worth the penny’. Lowest ranked, on ‘no rating’, were the Sleaford Road toilets – slammed as ‘dirty’ and ‘smelly’.

- Youngsters took to the catwalk in a fashion show held at Boston Aero Club.

The event was organised by Doreen Cash of Little Poppet, in West Street, and featured 12 children in outfits from the shop, with proceeds going to charity.

Children taking part were Katie Cash, Richard Cash, Clare Pocklington, Susan Belton, Catherine Wrisdale, Lusa West, Susan Hooker, and David and Peter Richardson.