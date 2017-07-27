NOSTALGIA: This week in 1962 and 1997

This week in 1962 ...

- Would Boston light-up for Christmas?

This was among the questions posed at a meeting of the Boston Chamber of Commerce 55 years ago this week.

It was pointed out that many towns of a similar character to Boston did – in The Standard’s words – ‘present a bright and festive air’ in the period before Christmas and it was strongly felt by some members that something should be done for 1962.

A committee was set up to investigate the possibilities.

- The rear coach of a two-unit diesel train burst into flames shortly after the train passed through Eastville station.

The only occupants were three off-duty railwayman and one passenger, who before scrambling out themselves, threw three or four mailbags to safety alongside the track.

They then helped the driver to separate the coaches and the undamaged leading carriage, in which there were about 18 passengers, was moved clear of the blaze.

- Built at a cost of more than £3,000, the ‘main deck’ of the 1st Boston Sea Scouts’ new headquarters in Witham Bank East was officially opened.

It marked the half-way stage of the troop’s modernisation programme, with the mess deck to follow.

This week in 1997 ...

- A Sutterton woman had netted a husband on the other side of the Atlantic after ‘hitching a ride on the information super-highway and falling in love at first byte’, The Standard wrote.

Jenny Scrupps, 34, of Fishmere End, met South Dakota-based Randall Pohl, 41, in a chat room on the internet.

Just over a year later, the couple tied the knot at St Mary’s Church, in Sutterton.

Jenny, who worked at Sleaford’s Interflora office, the Helping Hands Care Agency, and charity Sense, said she was a bit nervous about their first meeting the previous August.

“You never really know about these sort of things, but we’d gone through a phase where we’d ask lots of questions of each other and you get to know someone quite well like that,” she said.

- Work was set to start on a £825,000 plan to spruce up Boston Railway Station.

The footbridge was to be refurbished and a derelict building knocked down and replaced with a passenger shelter.

Both platforms would also be refurbished.

It was part of a £1 billion nationwide scheme being undertaken by Railtrack over the coming four years.