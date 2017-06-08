NOSTALGIA: This week in 1967 and 1987

This week in 1967 ...

- It was Safety Week in Boston 50 years ago this week.

Children from St Thomas' School learn about fire precautions at the Odeon.

The event was held to mark the golden anniversary of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and included a ‘shotgun safety drill’ with Coun T. W. North, then chairman of Boston Rural Council.

Also from this week in 1967 ...

- “Bostonians with holidays booked in Israel or Arab countries are in no rush to cancel their plans, despite the war,” The Standard reported.

At that time, Boston travel agent Humber Travel Agency had several holidays booked in the area, but had not received any cancellations.

Pupils of St Thomas' School watch as one of their friends tests the seat belt exhibit as part of Boston's Safety Week in 1967.

The war lasted six days from June 5 and is often referred to as the Six-Day War.

- It was being proposed that one or more multi-storey car parks be built in Boston.

The suggestion was carried in a report going before town councillors, with South Square, Lincoln Lane, Red Lion Street, and Wide Bargate as potential sites for the builds.

Author of the report Mr C. R. Theobald, the borough surveyor, said: “It is wise to plan in excess of demand so as to ensure that the motorist can be fairly confident of finding space – otherwise he will soon grow tired of trying.”

- Concern had been raised for pedestrian safety following the opening of the Haven Bridge, particularly at its junction with High Street.

Recommending a ‘push-button’ pedestrian crossing be provided, J. T. R. Sharpe, of Fydell Crescent, said: “Pedestrians now have a wide stretch of road to cross there, without anything to help them.”

This week in 1987 ...

- Celebrations were held for the 50th anniversary of the opening of The Regal cinema, in Boston.

Past and present staff, film fans, and councillors helped the West Street attraction mark the occasion with a special screening of Children of a Lesser God.

A souvenir programme revealed what was shown to the audience back in June 1937.

For just 6d, audiences got ‘life-like talking and singing’ with a bill that started with a communal rendition of God Save the King, before such classics as Pirate Party on Cataline Isle; a documentary film on the coronation of George VI and Queen Elizabeth; A Boy and His Dog; and comedian Will Hay in Good Morning Boys.

- Fast food giants McDonald’s had their hamburger restaurant project slowed down by councillors who refused planning permission for a new shop front and sign at the premises in Market Place.

Local action groups objected to the proposals for the restaurant on the former Kings Cafe site and adjoining Famous Navy Stores because it was out of character with the area, spoilt the two buildings by making them look like one building, and the materials to be used were not traditional.