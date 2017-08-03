NOSTALGIA: This week in 1967 and 1992

This week in 1967 ...

- A young housewife came ‘under fire’ from a mystery plane which dropped a bomb near her home.

The practice bomb which fell on Old Leake in 1967.

Fortunately for Judith Truepenny, of School Lane, Old Leake, it was only a practice bomb.

The incident happened shortly after 10am, when Mrs Truepenny was doing the washing in her bungalow home.

“There had been a lot of planes flying about, but I didn’t take much more notice of them,” she said. “I was at the kitchen window, which looks out onto the front garden, when suddenly I heard a bang and saw a lot of sparks and smoke coming from something which had fallen at the edge of the garden near the road.”

When police arrived and looked at the bomb, they found the words ‘Practice Bomb’ written on it.

The device – about two feet in length – was collected by a unit from RAF Cranwell.

- Bookworms packed into the Lindsey and Holland County Library, in Station Road, Kirton, for its opening day.

The resource boasted 3,000 adult books and 1,000 children’s titles.

Within 90 minutes of opening, 178 books had been issued.

This week in 1992 ...

- The doors of Boston’s two Kitwood schools closed for the last time ready for the birth of the Haven High School.

Kitwood Girls’ School chairman of the governors Fred Foreman presented head Ken Horner with a suitcase and framed picture as a farewell gift.

Over at Kitwood Boys, chairman of the governors Alf Goodson gave a surprise presentation of a clock to head Derrick Sykes. Mr Sykes returned the favour, presenting Mr Goodson with a surprise gift of his own.

The Haven High School was due to open on the site of the old Kitwood Girls’ site the following September.

- Boston Grammar School students Paul Mason and Sean Redshaw had recently visited Central Television’s studios to appear in a recorded edition of the popular ITV quiz show Blockbusters, presented by Bob Holness.

The boys lost out two games to one against the reigning champion – ‘a girl from Wales called Rachel’ – but Paul said: “Looking back now, I remember everything with fondness. We won £70, answering 14 questions, and I made loads of new friends and, of course, how could I forget our (cue Bob) Blockbusters dictionaries and sweatshirts!”