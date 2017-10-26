NOSTALGIA: This week in 1967 and 1992

This week in 1967 ...

* Crowds gathered to watch the world-famous steam engine The Flying Scotsman pass through Boston, carrying some 550 Standard readers.

The locomotive was hauling ‘The Standard Flyer’, a ‘special’ put on by the Lincolnshire Standard Group running from Grimsby to London.

The Scotsman had to reduce its speed drastically while crossing the Sluice Bridge, the paper reported.

* Jim Woodthorpe, chairman and managing director of J. G. Woodthorpe and Co Ltd, had become probably the first person in Boston to own a colour television set.

Mr Woodthorpe’s firm, based in Robin Hood’s Walk, had entered a national competition organised by Phillips Electrical Ltd to find the top distributor of Phillips car radios.

Each district was given a target, which in this area meant that more than 50 radios had to be sold by one concern. Woodthorpe’s sales reached 280.

As head of the firm, Mr Woodthorpe received the colour set, while staff were presented with other Phillips products.

The presentation was made at Alexandra Palace by ‘Colour Television Girl’ Jane Probyn.

This week in 1992 ...

* It appeared to be the end of the road for stock car racing in Boston.

Promoters Trackstar, who had been hoping to continue for at least another year at the New Hammond Beck Road stadium, said the developers who owned the land were seeking a 50 per cent rent rise before renewing its lease.

Within three months, the site was expected to be flattened, bringing to an end 21 years of motorsport there.

* Discount retail chain Mad Harry’s was moving into Boston.

About 50 members of staff had already been recruited for the shop, which was due to open in the former Gateway store, in Wide Bargate, in the coming week.

* Having nine lives certainly came in useful for Snowy the kitten when she crawled under a car to get out of the rain and became trapped under the bonnet.

The five-month-old belonging to Wendy Tunnard, of Kirton, was so stuck that she ended up going for a 20-mile round-trip into town – with her family unaware of their pet’s predicament.

She was found – and released, seemingly unaffected by her experience – after she failed to turn up at feeding time.