NOSTALGIA: This week in 1972 and 1987

This week in 1972 ...

- Concern had been raised about plans for a bookmakers in Boston’s Market Place.

An application had been submitted by Mark Lane Ltd for a betting shop licence there. If successful, the firm, which traded as Joe Coral, would close its existing shop in nearby Dolphin Lane.

A number of Boston bookmakers had opposed the bid, with one – Geoff O’Hara – saying that local bookmakers had an agreement not to take their business into the Market Place.

He said many punters used bicycles and threw these down when they went into a betting shop, which would not look right in the Market Place. He also voiced concern over noise and unfair competition.

The applicant said most of its customers came on foot and denied they were moving into the Market Place to take rivals’ customers, saying the new shop was wanted to provide better facilities for the punters.

The licence was granted.

- Boston ‘pirate’ radio station Radio Orion was four months old.

Those behind the station said it aimed to ‘break the BBC music monopoly’, the Standard wrote.

Shows mainly consisted of progressive music, it added.

This week in 1987 ...

- Shoppers in Boston were in line for a new retail park.

The development was to be built on the Wyberton Chain Bridge site of agricultural engineering firm D. T. Gratton and Sons following the company’s takeover.

Development director Mark Pollard said electrical giants Comet, which had been looking for a Boston site for some years, had shown an interest.

- Hillards’ supermarket in Boston was to close in the coming days to make way for Tesco – the company which had taken control of the chain after a long battle.

The Lawrence Lane premises would re-open as Tesco on July 23.

- A letter writer moved to reassure readers about plans to make North Sea Camp an open prison, having lived near one in Kent.

Raymond Nicholls, of Butterwick, said he could not recall any resident ever being harmed by escaped prisoners, adding: “Oh yes, many inmates escaped and there are numerous stories to be told of locals giving hitch-hiking ‘prisoners’ lifts to freedom and home to their families. It is true to say that prisoners escape initially to return home and not to commit crimes in the near vicinity of prisons.”