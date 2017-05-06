’Owzat? Heckington cricket team gets its own beer

A village cricket team has been given its own brand of beer as part of a new kit sponsorship deal with a popular local craft brewery.

Heckington Cricket Club has sealed the new partnership over a pint - or two - of the finest ales of 8 Sail Brewery, based in the grounds of the village’s famous windmill.

New club captain Tony Carter said the first goal he had when taking the helm was to make sure all his players’ shirts matched, instead of being an odd assortment.

He said: “We are doing a raffle to boost funds as well as the cost of running a cricket club is astronomical.”

His first port of call was the local brewery and owner Tony Pygott was only too happy to pay for new shirts with money raised at a recent event.

To top it, the brewery has named their latest brew LBW (Leg Before Wicket), in honour of the team, which will be available on match days at the home ground on Howell Road playing field.

Mr Pygott described LBW as a pale amber beer with a good mix of hop flavours. He said: “We are looking forward to trying it. We know we should be onto a winner.”

The grateful captain said: “He has been really good to us. It is tying a village sporting club, a business and the community together.”

The team play in the South Lincs and Border League Division 2. Tony has been doing a lot of recruiting for his team this year. Anyone interested in joining call 07810 881080.