Plans afoot for walks around Boston you can track via smartphone app

A series of fun family walks are being launched in the Boston area to help residents discover nature on their doorstep and explore unseen areas of the town

Active Lincolnshire has created 10 walks which people can follow using a smartphone app called iFootpath.

The routes are for people of all ages and abilities - and incorporate Boston and Witham Way Country Park, the Stump, Westwood Lakes, Jenny’s Wood and Frampton Marsh, among other areas.

Louise O’Reilly, of Active Lincolnshire, said: “They’re great for people who don’t want to walk too far as each walk is only between one and three miles.”

l Active Lincolnshire is giving away three family passes (up to four people) to the Princess Royal Sports Arena. To win, walkers just need to complete four of the walks and send a photo of each one to Active Lincolnshire: communica tions@activelincolnshire.com by Friday, August 11.