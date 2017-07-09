RECENT NOSTALGIA: £1.3m re-vamp for Boston school

Pupils and staff at Staniland Primary School, in Boston, were benefitting from a £1.3 million and refurbishment project at the site 10 years ago.

The 18 months of work provided the school with a new sports hall with adjoining changing rooms, a new library, new office, dedicated music classroom and extensions to rooms throughout the school.

The school was officially reopened by Lincolnshire County Council chairman Coun David Dickenson, with the Mayor of Boston, Coun Michael Brookes, and his wife in attendance.

The school received a plaque to commemorate the event.