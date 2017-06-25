RECENT NOSTALGIA: Activity day fundraiser

Here is another scene from Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years’ activity day fundraiser from 10 years ago.

As part of the day children were sponsored to complete an assault course consisting of hurdles and hoops on Bicker playing field.

Upper school head Wendy Bell said: “What was absolutely great was seeing Years Five and Six supporting the lower years, helping them up if they fell, and giving them piggyback rides if they got tired.

“There was a wonderful team spirit.”

Children also took part in a sponsored disco dance, with events such as musical chairs and best dance competition.

Proceeds from the day would go towards providing the school with new PE equipment.