RECENT NOSTALGIA: Boston Bypass Independents surge into power

It what was described in The Standard as ‘surely, the most dramatic election the borough has ever seen’ – the Boston Bypass Independents taking 25 of Boston Borough Council’s 32 seats.

Ten years ago, the party of political novices surged to power.

A jubilant Coun Richard Austin, already a member of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This result makes political history – a brand new political party, a few months old, has taken over the borough in a landslide victory.

“Our borough is no longer prepared to be ignored. This astonishing victory for the Boston Bypass Independents is only the first step on the road to recovery, for regeneration, and for that long, long-awaited bypass.”

The public’s rejection of the old regime was damning – overnight, Boston’s political landscape changed completely, with traditional party politics effectively wiped out in the borough. Every Labour and Liberal Democrat councillor lost their seat, while only three of the incumbent Conservatives managed to cling to power – and one of those only by a single vote.