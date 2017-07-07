RECENT NOSTALGIA: Boston school fashion show fundraiser

Past and present pupils of Boston High School took to the catwalk at a fundraiser 10 years ago.

The Boston High School Fashion Show was a joint venture between the school and the Old Girls’ Association.

Year 12 girls, staff and Old Girls took on the role of Kate Moss for the evening in items supplied by Coney’s, of Boston.

Members of the public were invited to attend and raised £500 through entrance fees.

The money raised would go towards further equipping the student reception, which provided support to pupils on pastoral issues – those outside their studies – as well as first aid.