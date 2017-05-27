RECENT NOSTALGIA: Colts look for new recruits

After a successful first season, a youth football team in Kirton was on the look-out for new recruits, 10 years ago.

Kirton Colts were started up in the summer of 2006 by Boston United legend Paul Bastock and good friend Martin Bunce, and the two led the U9 team to an impressive fourth place in the

Mid Lincs Youth League in their debut season.

“Kirton didn’t have a youth team at the time and we just wanted to start something up for the kids around here,” said Martin. “It’s all gone very successfully so far. Finishing fourth was a great achievement.”

The Colts were hoping to put out an U10 team, and with that in mind were on the look-out for young players of any ability from the age of six upwards.