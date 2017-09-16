RECENT NOSTALGIA: Community unites for showcase

Here is a scene from Boston’s second Community Showcase this week 10 years ago.

The community event was deemed a major success, with many more visitors than the previous year.

It featured about 40 different community stalls, music and fairground rides.

The event was supported by Boston Mayflower, Boston Borough Council, South Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, the Catalyst Programme and Lincolnshire Enterprise and was funded by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.