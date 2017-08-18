RECENT NOSTALGIA: Emergency Services Day in Boston

Emergency services and armed forces descended on Boston’s Central Park 10 years ago this week – but there was no cause for alarm.

Representatives from the town’s police force, fire service and St John Ambulance, as well as the army, came together to introduce children to their work.

The Emergency Services Day was part of Boston Borough Council’s Play Safe scheme.

Youngsters were able to learn hands-on with access to the services’ vehicles and equipment, while also getting to know the individuals behind the uniform.