RECENT NOSTALGIA: Former pop star now Strictly contestant bids farewell to Boston

A former chart-topping pop star and now Strictly Come Dancing contestant bid a fond farewell to Boston 10 years ago after serving the town as a curate.

The Rev Richard Coles, who used to be half of pop duo The Communards, had been a member of Boston’s clergy for the previous two years.

He had decided to leave the area to take up a chaplaincy role at the Royal College of Music.

Mr Coles said: “I came to Boston in July 2005 as a curate after the Bishop of Lincoln brought me to the town.

“I have been lucky enough to be based at Boston Stump, and could not have asked for more from my time there.”