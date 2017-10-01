RECENT NOSTALGIA: Kirton in Bloom 2007

Pictured, 10 years ago, are some of the winners of Kirton in Bloom 2007 with judges from Kirton Parish Council.

Despite one of the worst summers in living memory, Kirton’s green-fingered residents made a fine job of brightening up the area for the event.

Entrants from across the whole parish joined in the competitions to create the finest gardens of the summer.

Coun David Smith, chairman of Kirton Parish Council and one of the competition judges, told a parish meeting on Thursday: “I think it’s amazing how well everyone’s done, considering the summer we’ve had.”