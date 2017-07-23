RECENT NOSTALGIA: Mission possible for Grammar students

A group of pupils from a Boston school had little time to prepare for a regional science competition 10 years ago, but still took first place ... with a little help from Tom Cruise along the way.

Just days before the event, Boston Grammar School was invited to submit a team for the Salters’ Festival of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham.

A team was carefully – if swiftly – selected, and Year Eight pupils Ryan Overton, Thomas Fenwick, Thomas Gavaghan and Michael Wardell took on 14 other schools from across the East Midlands in a series of practical experiments in the university’s undergraduate laboratories.

The young chemists were first asked to investigate a fake crime scene and use forensic tests to identify the ‘murderer’. The team then had to apply their engineering skills and build a device using household items that would transport a raw egg from the lab bench to the floor without breaking the shell.

Inspired in part by Tom Cruise’s heroics in Mission:Impossible, they developed a catapult and zipwire apparatus for the task.

The foursome took first prize at the event, winning £100, as well as other smaller prizes.