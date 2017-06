Celebrations were being held at Hawthorn Tree Community Children’s Centre, in Boston, 10 years ago this week following an Ofsted inspection.

The Toot Lane provider had been judged as ‘outstanding’ in all areas by the education watchdog.

It was the first time a pre-school and after-school care centre in the county had achieved such an assessment in an integrated inspection – one that addressed the standard of care as well as the education provided.