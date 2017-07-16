RECENT NOSTALGIA: Police on the ball

The long arm of the law turned its hand to football 10 years ago as Boston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) took on youngsters from Boston Grammar School in a game of six-a-side.

Police team captain Pcso James Birch was joined by other members of the NPT, Boston Borough Council’s community safety manager Peter Hunn and off-duty police officers based in the town.

A wider version of the same photograph.

Boston Grammar School’s team was headed up by the school’s director of sport, Nigel Wainwright, with support from 16 and 17-year-old sixth formers – and eventually triumphed 6-0.