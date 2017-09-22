RECENT NOSTALGIA: Princess Royal makes latest visit to Boston

The Princess Royal was first given a tour of the Guildhall by Barrie Higham, Boston Borough Council’s cultural and economic services manager, and conservation architect Mary Anderson.
The royal party then looked at the improvements being made to the Stump as a result of cash handed to the church’s Restoration and Development Appeal.
The Princess also talked to some of the major donors and to Standard reporter Nathan Black.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.