RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils’ lesson in golf

Youngsters at Butterwick Pinchbeck’s Endowed Primary School came up to scratch at an introduction to golf event 10 years ago.

School children learned the basics of the game and put their chipping and putting skills to the test through a variety of activities.

The event was part of the Tri-Golf scheme, which aimed to raise the profile of the game in schools.

Boston Golf Club’s junior organiser Dave Manson (left) and pro’s assistant Mark Skinner were on hand to make sure it all went with a swing.