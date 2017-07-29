RECENT NOSTALGIA: Putting the art in Hogwarts

Young muggles from Boston schools were presenting Harry Potter-themed artwork for Waterstone’s book shop 10 years ago.

The work was displayed in the Pescod Square store to coincide with the release of the final instalment of the teenage wizard franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Pictured are pupils from Hawthorn Tree Primary School (in red), Gipsey Bridge Primary School, and Waterstone’s staff with artwork from Boston Tower Road.