RECENT NOSTALGIA: Raising a mug to healthy childcare

It was one of five childcare centres in the Boston area taking part in the Healthy Childcare Initiative – a pilot scheme ran in partnership with Lincolnshire Healthy Schools.

The programme gave performance targets in four areas of health – personal, social and health education, healthy eating, physical activity, and emotional health and wellbeing.

Little Acorns’ healthy child co-ordinator Patricia Riley said: “We hope to provide the children with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their lives, give them the confidence and understanding to make healthy food choices, provide opportunities for them to be physically active and build their emotional resilience.”