RECENT NOSTALGIA: Rhea’s curry fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

A curry night raised money – and temperatures – for a good cause thanks to the efforts of a Kirton woman, 10 years ago this week.

Rhea Parkes welcomed more than 100 people to the event at Boston’s Massala Zone, which was in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

She said: “The evening was great, and everyone said they had a fantastic time.

“The buffet was excellent, with a selection of curries to choose from, and even my daughter who doesn’t like curry ended up having to go back for more.”

More than £350 – 50 per cent of the night’s takings – was collected for the society.

The event was part of a series of fundraisers organised by Rhea, who later that year was to cycle from London to Paris.

Her next event would be a mini belly-dancing show, where Rhea and other members of the AJ School of Dance would perform several routines.