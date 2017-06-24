RECENT NOSTALGIA: School’s fancy dress fundraiser

Spider-man, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Snow White were among the characters brought to life by children at a school fundraiser 10 years ago.

Youngsters at Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years stepped into costume for a sponsored activity day in support of the school.

The Nursery School dressed up as princes and princesses, while Years One to Six became their favourite film or literary character.

Upper school head Wendy Bell said: “All the children enjoyed the day, and we are grateful to families for encouraging them to be involved.”