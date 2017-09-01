RECENT NOSTALGIA: Smiling pupils with GCSE results

Pictured are Boston High School pupils after collecting their GCSE results.
Boston High School was celebrating record results 10 years ago.
44 per cent of grades were at A*/A grade – the best ever - and 50 per cent got five or more A*-A grades.
Pictured are Boston High School pupils after collecting their GCSE results.
Boston High School was celebrating record results 10 years ago.
44 per cent of grades were at A*/A grade – the best ever - and 50 per cent got five or more A*-A grades.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.