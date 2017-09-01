Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Smiling pupils with GCSE results

Boston High School pupils with their GCSE results 10 years ago. EMN-170823-141650001
Pictured are Boston High School pupils after collecting their GCSE results.

Boston High School was celebrating record results 10 years ago.

44 per cent of grades were at A*/A grade – the best ever - and 50 per cent got five or more A*-A grades.