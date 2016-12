Pictured are the catering team at William Lovell School, in Stickney, in November 2006, after passing a City and Guilds qualification in nutritional standards - what they described as their ‘Jamie Oliver Exam’.

They are (from left) Rosie Wragg, Mary Smith, Sally Mason, Brenda Allbones, Joy Johnson, and Maxine Scott.

Two of the group, known as Lovell’s Larder, even received distinctions in the exam.