RECENT NOSTALGIA: Summer of sports

Sporting events were organised in Boston and the surrounding villages with a view to make sport accessible to all.

John Gray, Boston Borough Council’s sports and play development manager, said: “The idea behind it was to give every child in the Boston area a chance to get involved with sports, free of charge and travel constraints – to make sport a level playing field.”

Run by the borough council, the tour included such activities as athletics, football, kwik cricket, and scuba diving.