RECENT NOSTALGIA: Tower Road Primary School choir triumph

Tower Road Primary School choir pictured in January 2007 after winning the Boston Schools’ Carol Competition Shield.

The competition, held in the Boston Stump before Christmas, was run by the Pescod Square Shopping Centre, with centre manager Andy Pottle the presiding judge.

“All the entries were outstanding,” he said. “But it was Boston Tower Road School that shone for me. Not only did they sing beautifully, but their overall performance was excellent, using choreography that rivalled any stage school.”