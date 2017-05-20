RECENT NOSTALGIA: Tudor day for Wyberton pupils

Ten years ago this week The Standard featured pupils at Wyberton Primary School who travelled back to the time of Henry VIII and Elizabeth I through a day of themed activities.

The school welcomed Jack Greene and Helen Dodd, of Newark, for its Tudor Day event.

Jack played the part of a Tudor peddler and presented a large collection of contemporary artefacts.

He also demonstrated hunting instruments such as bows, arrows and muskets.

The event was designed to complement Year Three’s Tudor studies and they were joined by Year Two, pupils dressing in period costume to mark the day.