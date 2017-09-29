RECENT NOSTALGIA: Village celebrates harvest

Here we turn back the clock to Wigtoft Church’s harvest festival of 2007.
Pictured is one of the displays at the event, an impressive Viking boat.
The festival also featured a showcase of seasonal produce.
