RECENT NOSTALGIA: Weight Training Club turns 50

Boston Weight Training Club was celebrating its 50th anniversary this week in 2007.

Boston brothers Pete and Alan Allenby had founded the club in their mum’s front room back in 1957.

Future homes would go on to include various pubs and lofts around town before eventually being granted its first permanent residence – courtesy of Boston Borough Council – in a disused fishing shed on the quayside opposite Boston Grammar School.

The construction of Haven Bridge eventually saw the club shunted on to several more temporary homes before it was finally able to purchase its own premises on Threadneedle Street.