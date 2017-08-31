Snapshot from the past... 1967

Nostalgia: This week in 1942 and 1987

-Two German planes left four dead and five injured after raiding an East England market town.

More than 150 were also left homeless when Germans dropped flares and a number of bombs.

Among the dead were young sweethearts William Henry Taylor, 18, and Gertrude Emma Creasey, 15.

Mr Taylor had worked at a local butchers.

The other two people killed were 26-year-old men.

-The war was described as ‘not very cheerful’ at a meeting of Boston Memorial Hall.

Speaker Lady Listowel said: “I do not think it is a hopeless picture, but I think we all have to make up our minds that this war is not going to be over in a hurry.

“It may last and it’s going to be hard.”

-The mayor of Boston criticised increasing carelessness in the town regarding blackout regulations.

=In a letter to The Standard, L.A.C Bernard S.Anker, of Kirton, met L.A.C Ted Dunn, of Fydell Rowley Estate, Boston, while they were both waiting at an Indian station for posting.

Both men come from the Boston area and said they were looking forward to reading The Standard.

This week in 1987...

-The pilot of a Boston crop sprayer had a lucky escape when his plane hit an overhead electricity cable.

Pilot Ivan Harris, who was living in the Boston area at the time, was unhurt.

-Boston had been twinning with the town of Laval, in France, for almost 10 years.

50 children came across the Channel to Boston for a two week stay.

They were welcomed by mayor of Boston, Coun John Addlesee, at the municipal buildings.

Among the excursions planned were visits to London, Edinburgh and Skegness.

- The unemployed in Boston had the chance to work on the construction of a new sports complex to be named the Peter Paine Sports and Leisure Centre.

Members of Boston and District Council were interviewing for roles such as site supervisor and book-keeper.

Construction was scheduled to begin the following week, despite the council being short of the required target.

- A silk embroidered sampler from India found a new home at Boston Guildhall Museum.

It was handmade and represented the Royal Lincs Regiments.