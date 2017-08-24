Snapshot from the past 1973

NOSTALGIA: This week in 1942 and 1992

-A Middlesex soldier was found not guilty of manslaughter.

During army battle exericse, he misfired a gun.

The accidental gun shot sadly killed a Boston solider.

It took three days for the not guilty verdict to be reached.

Despite being found not guilty of manslaughter, the Middlesex soldier was found guilty of negligence during the trial.

-‘No payments for kids: suspended sentence for bigamist fisherman’ was the headline following a trial.

A Boston fisherman was given a two-month suspended sentence.

He was given this sentence after failing to pay £68 in maintenance fees towards his three children.

The father had not been around after committing bigamy and moving to Norwich.

-‘Councillor is hailed a hero after holiday sea rescue’ was the headline.

Town councillor Geoff Moulder received his hero status after dragging a man to safety at a beach in Cornwall.

The man in question was having swimming difficulties until Mr Moulder rescued him.

Mr Moulder’s efforts saw the leisure pool, in Boston, named after him.

This week in 1992...

-Three men sadly died following a crash on the A52, near Wrangle.

The ganger van they were travelling in crashed.

Among the victims was a teenager, who was preparing for his first day of work.

His uncle who was in the van with him also died in the crash.

- Haven High School was to be officially opened.

The opening of the school followed extensions which had been built on the former Kitwood Girls School building.

Head teacher Peter Knights-Branch was handed the keys for the school.

Peter Knights-Branch then opened the school for business.

- Smoking was a hot topic, especially with councillors.

Boston Borough Councillors were to be balloted after some complaints.

Complaints surrounded their fellow councillors smoking in the Member’s Bar.

- Centrepoint Outreach, in Boston, benefitted from a cash donation.

£105 was given to the charity on market day.

The money was donated by Val Wilkinson and Roberta Leny.

They presented it in long chains of coins to the charity.