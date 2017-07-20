Snapshot from the past ... 1977

NOSTALGIA: This week in 1977 and 1982

- Thieves made off with jewellery, rings, and watches worth about £11,000 in a raid at a shop in Boston’s Market Place.

The theft took place overnight at Hoppers Silver and China Gallery.

Almost 200 pieces were taken, including an Omega 18 ct white gold bracelet valued at £1,000, 30 to 40 single stone diamond rings, 30 to 40 wedding rings, and 20 three-stone diamond crossover rings.

- A new action group was calling for the proposed Swineshead bypass to be built immediately.

The bypass was expected to be started in two or three years, but already, with less than half the village visited, the Bypass Action Group had 350 names on its petition demanding an immediate start.

Work had been due to start in 1979, but Government cuts led to a delay.

The petition noted the village was suffering ‘the most dreadful conditions’ as a result of ‘ever-increasing road traffic’, pointing to dirt and mud being thrown up against the windows and walls of roadside properties, sleep or conversation being made impossible when a door or window was open due to the roar of heavy vehicles, structural defects in properties from vibration, and safety concerns.

This week in 1982 ...

- School was out forever at three Boston primary schools.

However, two ‘new’ schools were to open in September.

St Botolph’s School closed while Park Junior and Infant schools amalgamated as did St Nicholas’ and Woad Farm schools.

Children from St Nicholas’ School would transfer to Woad Farm to create St Nicholas’ CofE Primary School.

Pupils at Park Junior would move to the Infant School in Robin Hood’s Walk to create Park Primary School.

Places for the St Botolph’s pupils would be found at other schools, with many going to Tower Road.

- Concern had been raised about plans to lift all restrictions on Sunday trading.

Coun John Addlesee told Boston Borough Council he was ‘surprised and horrified’ to see that a committee was supporting the move.

If all shops were allowed to open, he feared that Sunday would become ‘just the seventh day of the week’.

He proposed that the council should not agree a policy and finance committee recommendation that it should support the policy of the Association of District Councils that all Sunday trading restrictions be lifted, but the bid was rejected.