Try out fun activities at Boston scouts taster day

The 5th Boston Scout Group is holding an activity day on Sunday - and is looking for new members to join them.

Activities will include bridge building, fire lighting, paracording, Aboriginal painting, and mini camp demonstrations.

The event is open to girls and boys aged six-14.

It takes place at the 5th Boston HQ, in Castle Street, Boston, from 10am-4pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be refreshments on hand. Details on 07577 924009