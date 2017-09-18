1,200-home plan submitted to Boston Borough Council

Plans to build more than 1,200 homes on the outskirts of Boston over the next 15 years have been submitted to the Boston council.

The outline application, submitted by Hume Planning Consultancy on behalf of Broadgate Homes, lays out plans to build 1,250 buildings on land off Gilbert Drive in Boston - accessed by extending the road past the Enterprise Centre.

Documents on the borough’s planning portal explain how Broadgate Homes plans to build an average of 75 dwellings per year starting in summer 2018 and building spread across eight phases over 15 years.

A Planning Statement issued by Hume says: “Boston is a district centre and represents one of the most sustainable locations because of its level of local services and facilities, and it is therefore well placed in the hierarchy of most sustainable settlements as a focus of growth.

It adds: “The proposal will deliver much-needed housing on an allocated site in the emerging plan that has been selected in preference to a number of other competing site options.

“As well as open market housing, the proposal will deliver up to 188 affordable dwellings (15 per cent) in line with existing guidance.”

Further, it says: “The proposal delivers significant economic and social benefits, whilst the environmental effects of this level of housing can be mitigated appropriately.”

An illustrative layout sent to the council includes a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses including detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings.

The area will include ‘strategic open space’ says the document and will incorporate existing ditch and drainage networks. It will be bound by the Forty Foot Drain to the north.

The plans outline how Broadgate Homes will look to safeguard a potential Boston Distributor Road being started as part of Chestnut Homes’ Quadrant development by extending Gilbert Drive all the way through to the northern boundary – indicating the new BDR could go through the new development.

For more information, or to see the document in full visit: http://www.boston.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=6208&ApplicationNumber=B/17/0367