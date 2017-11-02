£1.4m grant to tackle domestic abuse across county

An innovative project in Lincolnshire to tackle domestic abuse has been awarded a £1.4 million grant by the Home Office.

The pilot programme is being run jointly with Sussex and comes after a bid by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office and Lincolnshire Police.

The project aims to support communities, friends and families to identify perpetrators so agencies can intervene at an early stage.

It will provide training for professionals, such as police officers, social workers and teachers to recognise and respond safely when they come into contact with offenders.

The funding will also pay for specialist one-to- one services to help change abusers behaviour, particularly those who have not yet been convicted of a crime or are high risk of causing serious harm.

The scheme was awarded funding through the Home Office Police and Transformation Fund and will be delivered over the next three years in partnership with national charities Women’s Aid and Respect.

PCC Marc Jones said the project is crucial working alongside the existing services protecting and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

“This Home Office funding is testament to the commitment and innovative thinking that we are fostering here in Lincolnshire,” he said.

“Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to recognize it early, deal with it quickly and prevent re-offending.

“This project aims to do just that and I’m delighted that Lincolnshire’s project has received the backing it deserves and needs.”

The PCC’s Community Safety, Policing and Criminal Justice Plan for Lincolnshire, launched in April, he committed to “work with partners to maintain an integrated approach to preventing and reducing domestic abuse”.

Sarah Norburn, Lincolnshire Police Domestic Abuse Co-ordinator said: “We are pleased the project has been successful in securing funding and keen to get to work on delivering it.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a high priority for the force and this ground-breaking project will reinforce the work we are already doing and ensure we work together at both local and national level.”