100 year-old credits her long life to kindness, hard work - and dripping on toast

Dripping on toast for breakfast and kindness to others are two things a Boston woman credits with living a long life.

Evelyn Norton celebrated her 100th birthday at the weekend with a surprise bash thrown by her large family - who travelled from as far as Cyprus to attend.

Evelyn Norton celebrating her 100th birthday. EMN-170731-101800001

“There were 80 people there - with friends she hadn’t seen in years,” said granddaughter Wendy Gilbert. “She had a wonderful time.”

Although the 100-year-old now walks with a frame, her family say she is fantastic for her age with a ‘sharp mind’ and a great memory. Speaking about the secret to her longevity, Evelyn commented: “Work hard, try not to do any harm to anyone and eat everything that they say not to eat.”

And with a regular breakfast consisting of beef dripping on toast - it’s clear that certain foods deemed unhealthy by experts have not harmed Evelyn.

“She’s never paid any attention to advice about what is supposed to be bad to eat,” said Wendy.

Evelyn Norton celebrating her 100th birthday. Pictured with family members. EMN-170731-101822001

One of five siblings, Evelyn was born in Dock Terrace, Boston, later living at St John’s Road and Shaw Road. She worked at Fisher Clark before marrying her late husband Jack. After raising her children she became a cleaner at Boston Grammar School.

She has three sons, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and now lives with relatives in Boston.

Wendy added: “She is such an inspiration and really loved by all the family.”