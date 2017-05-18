£1k raised through memorial match

Local league footballers have raised £1,000 for the benefit of a cancer charity.

Leverton SFC and Benington SFC fought head to head for the Dickie Dales Memorial cup final at Boston United’s Jakemans stadium, with Leverton runing out 3-0 victors.

They were helped to their victory by strikes from Dom Goddard, Alex Greenfield and Marc Hipwell.

The man of the match was awarded to Leverton’s Chase Maddison.

Money raised by both teams was donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

A post on Leverton SFC’s Facebook page said: “Fantastic support from all those who turned out, thank you for your support.”

Manager Giles Elson added: “Special thanks go to Boston United, as well as match sponsors Thomas Campbell Estate Agents, match ball sponsors J&J Fuels, and man of the match sponsor Drury’s Estate Agents.”

The event was the fifth annual Dickie Dales Memorial match.

It sees opponents invited by Leverton SFC to take on the team.

Manager of this year’s challengers James Bedford said he was proud about the amount of money raised.

“We said if we reached £1,000 we’d be happy with that.”

He admitted his players had missed ‘too many chances early doors’ and advised next year’s team to take their chances whenever possible.