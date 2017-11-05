£200k funding dream for dog rescue centre

After 20 years of rehoming more than 4,000 dogs, Jerry Green dog rescue is now campaiging for £200,000 in funds to build new kennels.

The centre, which opened in Algarkirk back in 1997, says their facilities for dogs are in need of an upgrade.

“Our core values have lasted 20 years but our buildings haven’t,” said centre manager Jo Hickson.

“When the kennels were built they were to the highest standards, however dog welfare has moved on since then and we would like to bring the kennels up to that standard.”

Staff are aiming to build kennels twice the size, inside and out, incorporating improved heating and lighting to make them feel ‘more homely’.

“We hope that they don’t spend too long with us but sadly sometimes they do,” added Jo. “So we want to ensure that time with us is as pleasant and secure as possible.”

The charity is encouraging local supporters to raise money doing what they love. This could be anything from a bake sale to a sky dive.

Supporters are encouraged to hold a coffee morning in their local village hall, a sponsored dog walk or even ask for donations in lieu of Christmas presents as some local young people have pledged.

Fund raiser Elizabeth Hempstock said: “We are really excited about working with our local community to hit this target and make this happen with our Lincolnshire supporters.

“Together we can provide a more comfortable and peaceful environment for dogs in need in our community.”

“We are really grateful for any donations and are offering lots of different opportunities for people who get involved, from £100 to buy a brick engraved with your name or dedication on it, to £4,000 which will fund the entire cost of a kennel where you can name it, choose the décor and receive updates from the current occupants throughout the year.

l For more details, or to pledge your support to the campaign, call the centre on 01205 260546.