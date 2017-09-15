£4,000 boost for charitable organisation

Thousands of pounds have been awarded to a Boston charity which provides support to male and female victims of abuse, and their families.

Boston Women’s Aid has been given a £4,000 sum by the Lincolnshire Freemasons as a ‘Community Award’.

South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (SoLDAS) is delivered by Boston Women’s Aid, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

Sarah Smith, operations manager at Boston Women’s Aid said: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted for Boston Women’s Aid, and thank the Masonic Charitable Foundation for this award.

“Boston Women’s Aid receives no Government funding for refuge work, and this £4,000 will be primarily used towards our work with male victims and their families.”

The Community Awards are a major part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing £3 million to 300 charities across the country, with a public vote choosing which award the charities should win.

Provincial Grand Master from Lincolnshire Freemasons Graham Ives will present the awards to all the charities.

Mr Ives said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate 300 years of Freemasonry by helping six excellent Lincolnshire charities.

“We’ve been active in charity work for all that time, but this is the first occasion we’ve asked the public to help us decide how to spend our money.”